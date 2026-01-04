The Kwara State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of three suspects linked to the arson attack on a residential building in Ilorin, the state capital, following allegations of threats linked to religious differences. According to a Saturday statement signed by Police Public Relations Officer, ...

According to a Saturday statement signed by Police Public Relations Officer, SP Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, the command had commenced a full investigation into the fire incident, which occurred in the Isale Koko area of Ilorin.

The statement disclosed that the incident was reported on January 2, 2026, at about 10 pm by the occupant of the house, Mrs T. A. Olorisha.

She alleged that her residence was set ablaze by unknown persons on January 1, 2026, around 7 pm, while she was away from home.

The statement further revealed that no human casualty was recorded as there was no occupant in the building at the time the attack was carried out.

The statement reads, “The Kwara State Police Command is aware of a video circulating online. The video depicts an elderly woman saying her place of residence was completely razed by fire.

“The Command has commenced a thorough investigation into the fire incident suspected to be an act of arson at Isale Koko Area, Ilorin.

“The complainant alleged that she had received threats in November 2025 from some individuals, including Alhaji Salihu Saka, 63 years, Alhaji Abubakar Salihu 58years and Alhaji Yekini Olohuntele, 67 years, allegedly over religious differences, as she is a traditional worshipper. All three suspects are currently in police custody, aiding investigations.”

The statement added, “No life lost, as no one was inside the building at the time of the incident. The value of the property destroyed is yet to be ascertained.”

The Command assures members of the public that efforts are ongoing to apprehend the other perpetrators, while all allegations are being diligently investigated.

The Kwara State Police Command reiterates its commitment to protecting lives, property, and the fundamental rights of all residents, regardless of religious or cultural beliefs.

The command urged members of the public to remain calm and provide useful information that can aid the investigation.