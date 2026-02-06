The Police Special Fraud Unit (PSFU) in Lagos has arrested three individuals in connection with an alleged cyber blackmail and extortion operation that targeted a victim with threats to expose her nude photographs unless she paid ransom. The arrests followed a petition submitted by the victim, who r...

The Police Special Fraud Unit (PSFU) in Lagos has arrested three individuals in connection with an alleged cyber blackmail and extortion operation that targeted a victim with threats to expose her nude photographs unless she paid ransom.

The arrests followed a petition submitted by the victim, who reported persistent threats and monetary demands from unknown persons.

Confirming the development in a statement on Friday, the PSFU spokesperson, DSP Ovie Ewhubare, said the suspects, two men and a woman, were apprehended after police intervention.

According to Ewhubare, the victim had been subjected to repeated phone calls from the suspects. “The complainant received several phone calls in which the callers threatened to release her nude photographs to the public if she failed to pay them.

“Acting out of fear and emotional distress, she transferred money to the suspects.

“The situation escalated when the suspects demanded an additional N10 million prompting her to formally petition the police,” he said.

Ewhubare explained that upon receiving the complaint, the Commissioner of Police, PSFU, Mr Kayode Ojapinwa, directed operatives to immediately commence an investigation.

“The investigation led to the arrest of the three suspects.

“Investigations revealed that one of the suspects, gained unlawful access to the complainant’s mobile device and fraudulently transferred her nude photographs to his own device.

“Further findings indicated that he conspired with the other suspects and other accomplices currently at large to demand and receive money from the complainant in several tranches,” he said.

The police spokesperson noted that the suspects are currently being held in custody and will be charged to court upon the conclusion of investigations.

He added that efforts are ongoing to track down other members of the syndicate who are still at large, as well as to recover all proceeds linked to the alleged crime.

Ewhubare also said CP Ojapinwa used the occasion to restate the Unit’s resolve to combat cybercrime and protect members of the public.

“Ojapinwa reiterates the Unit’s commitment to combating cyber-enabled crimes and protecting citizens from exploitation.

“He also advised the public to safeguard their personal data, exercise caution when using digital devices, and promptly report any form of harassment or cybercrime to the police,” Ewhubare said.