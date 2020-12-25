The Oyo State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of a member of the kidnap syndicate that abducted Jumoke Oludele, a younger sister to a sitting member of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Mr Sunkanmi Babalola.

Oludele was said to have been kidnapped on Monday at Oniguguru Junction, beside Lion of Judah Church, Monatan, Iyana Church area of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital while returning from her shop.

The Commissioner of Police, Oyo State Command, Mr Nwachukwu Enwonu, disclosed on Friday that one of the suspected abductors has been arrested.

Babalola, currently representing Egbeda State Constituency in the state House of Assembly, said apart from alerting the police, the family has launched a manhunt to bail his sister from kidnappers.

The CP, in a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, Olugbenga Fadeyi, on Friday, said the suspected kidnapper is currently being quizzed to obtain useful information that could enable them to secure Oludele’s release.

The statement read, ”One Jumoke Babalola Oludele, female, aged 35, was kidnapped while returning from her shop by unknown armed men.

One suspect was arrested after the Anti-Kidnapping Squad of the Oyo Police Command swung into action and is currently being quizzed to obtain useful information.

”Efforts are intensified to rescue the hostage and also to arrest the culprits. Further development shall unfold soonest.”

A source disclosed that N20million ransom was demanded by the kidnappers to secure her release.

The victim’s brother said, “I was not there when the incident happened.

They called and told me that three gunmen kidnapped my sister by foring her into a waiting car and driving away.