The Nigeria Police Force, through the Special Tactical Squad (STS) have arrested twenty-two suspects linked to serious criminal activities following a series of intelligence-led operations across several states in Nigeria.

A Thursday statement signed by the Force spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, revealed that the suspects were apprehended in connection with several high-degree crimes, including armed robbery, kidnapping, banditry, cattle rustling, car snatching, economic sabotage, impersonation and drug trafficking.

According to the statement, an operation within the Federal Capital Territory resulted in the arrest of a Kuje Custodial Centre escapee, Ayo Abiodun, who is suspected of having violently robbed a serving Nigerian Army officer.

During the operations, the Squad recovered six firearms comprising one LAR rifle, one pump-action gun, one AK-49 rifle, one AK-47 rifle and one SMG rifle, as well as two live rounds of ammunition.

The statement reads, “In addition, forty-five (45) other exhibits were recovered, including vehicles, motorcycles, illicit drugs, and other items reasonably suspected to have been used in the commission of a crime.

“In a major operation along the Kaduna–Abuja Expressway, STS operatives intercepted a J5 vehicle conveying thirteen (13) brand-new motorcycles, alongside weapons and other incriminating items.

“Further investigations into the matter led to the arrest of a 35-year-old suspect, Luke Ifeanyi, in connection with armed robbery and economic sabotage.”

The statement added, “In another development, a 40-year-old suspect, Yusuf Shehu, was arrested, from whom a stolen tricycle was recovered. Investigation revealed that Shehu was impersonating a police officer, and in his possession were a pair of police mobile uniforms and a police identity card.

“More so, STS operatives intercepted a vehicle conveying large quantities of leaves suspected to be cannabis and other controlled substances.

“Elsewhere, in Edo State, four (4) suspects were arrested for unlawful possession of prohibited firearms and for alleged violent attacks on a community. In Lagos and Ogun States, two (2) suspects linked to a car-snatching syndicate were apprehended.”

“Additionally, in Nasarawa and other neighbouring States, twelve (12) suspects, namely Mohammed Isa, John Baba, Musa Iliyasu, Rabiu Hussaini, Mohammed Abdullahi, Adamu Hassan, Usman Mohammed, Umar Musa, Muhammadu Ahmad, Inusa Adamu, Shuaibu Mohammed, and Sulaiman Dabo, connected to banditry, kidnapping and cattle rustling were arrested, with several firearms recovered during the operations.

“Investigations into all the cases are ongoing, and the suspects will be charged in court upon the conclusion of investigations, in line with extant laws,” the statement concluded.