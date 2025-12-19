Operatives of the Delta State Police Command have arrested a 67-year-old woman identified as Lydia Osanebi, linked to the massive production and packaging of adulterated drinks in the Ughelli area of the state. In a Friday statement signed by the command’s spokesperson, SP Bright Edafe, the su...

Operatives of the Delta State Police Command have arrested a 67-year-old woman identified as Lydia Osanebi, linked to the massive production and packaging of adulterated drinks in the Ughelli area of the state.

In a Friday statement signed by the command’s spokesperson, SP Bright Edafe, the suspect was arrested by operatives of the Eagle Net Special Squad, Ughelli Surveillance Team, while acting on credible intelligence and execution of a Search Warrant at her residence.

The statement reads, “On 14th December 2025, at about 0730hrs, operatives of the Eagle Net Special Squad, Ughelli Surveillance Team, acting on credible intelligence, executed a Search Warrant at the residence and premises of one Lydia Osanebi, female, aged 67 years, of 14th Street, Otor-Edor, Ughelli, Delta State.

“During the search, operatives recovered large quantities of dangerous chemicals suspected to include methanol, formalin and cochineal (carminic acid), alongside empty and newly printed seals and packaging materials of various brands of dry gin.”

The statement added, “Also recovered were over sixty (60) litres of suspected counterfeited and adulterated dry gin, super glue, stickers and shot glasses.

“The suspect was arrested and, during interrogation, voluntarily confessed to producing and repackaging adulterated dry gin using recycled original bottles for over twenty (20) years.”

“Preliminary investigation revealed that methanol, one of the recovered substances,is highly toxic and capable of causing severe health complications, including organ failure, permanent blindness, coma and death.”

“Investigation is ongoing to determine the scope of distribution and identify other persons involved,” the statement concluded.

