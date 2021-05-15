A 30-year-old notorious gunrunner, Shehu Ali Kachalla said he has sold four hundred and fifty rifles and eight thousand live ammunition to different criminal gangs in Zamfara, Kaduna and Niger states.

The Nigerien citizen who has been in Nigeria supporting bandits with weapons said he has been importing weapons from Niger republic for the past three years.

He added that a military personnel gives him cover especially at security check points to deliver arms to criminals in their hideouts.

The thirty year old Nigerien citizen who import weapons from Niger republic said he developed interest in the business because of the high profit and turnover.

He made the confessional statement when he was arrested by Troops of the federal intelligence Investigation Bureau in Gusau, the Zamfara state Capital.

” I sold four hundred and fifty rifles, eight thousand live ammunition and other deadly weapons to different criminal groups in Zamfara and other states of the Northwest region” Kachalla Said.

” I gain nothing less three hundred thousand naira on each rifle sold but the profit usually depends on the type of the riffle”

” Some of the guns go for six to seven hundred thousand naira while some up to a million Naira” He added

Kachalla said he usually get the guns from his boss who leave in Niger Republic and most of the guns he sold were used to unleash mayhem on innocent communities especially in Nigeria’s north west region.

Though police in Zamfara state said efforts are underway to arrest other fleeing suspects, while assuring of their commitment to curb the influx weapons into the country.