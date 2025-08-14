The Rivers State Police Command has arrested 27 parents and five senior pastors in connection with a disturbing viral video allegedly showing minors subjected to dehumanising treatment under the guise of “spiritual cleansing.”...

Police Public Relations Officer, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, told journalists at the Eneka Divisional Police Station that the arrests followed an ongoing high-level investigation aimed at ensuring all perpetrators face justice.

She confirmed that 32 children linked to the incident had been rescued and placed in protective custody.

“The command remains committed to safeguarding the rights and dignity of minors and will not hesitate to prosecute anyone found culpable,” Iringe-Koko said.