The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has arrested a 20-year-old man, Nura Auwal, for allegedly sexually assaulting a 10-year-old boy in Lugbe, Abuja.

According to the command’s spokesperson, SP Josephine Adeh, the incident occurred on October 23, 2025, when the child reportedly ventured into a nearby bush to relieve himself.

The victim’s father, Mr. Sani Yakubu, filed a report at the Trademore Police Division on October 24, stating that his son returned home in tears, alleging that Auwal had attacked him, given him ₦200, and threatened to kill him if he told anyone.

The boy was immediately taken to the Police Hospital in Garki for medical attention. Operatives from the Trademore Division traced and arrested Auwal within the Lugbe area.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Auwal allegedly has a history of similar offences. He reportedly confessed to being introduced to the act by an acquaintance in Katsina State.

The Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, CP Miller G. Dantawaye, condemned the act, calling it “barbaric and unacceptable.”

He reaffirmed the command’s zero-tolerance policy on sexual and gender-based violence and assured that the suspect would be charged to court upon the conclusion of investigations.

CP Dantawaye urged parents, guardians, and community leaders to remain vigilant and promptly report any suspected cases of abuse to the police.