Police arraign suspects arrested for murder of Abdulkareem Na’Allah

Three suspects arrested for the murder of Abdulkareem Na’Allah, the 36-year-old pilot and son of Kebbi State lawmaker, Bala Na’Allah were on Thursday brought before a Kaduna high court in the state capital.

The Kaduna state government filed a three-count-charge against them bordering on alleged culpable homicide, armed robbery and criminal conspiracy.

But the scheduled arraignment of the three defendants was stalled as two of them had no counsel to represent them. Meanwhile Counsel to the third defendant Avong Emmanuel, urged the court to grant his client bail on health grounds.

The solicitor general of the the Kaduna state government, Dari Bayero urged the court to adjourn the case for arraignment of the defendants.

Justice Amina Bello has now fixed Twenty First of March 2022 for their pleas to be taken and ordered that they be further remanded at the Nigerian Correctional Facility.