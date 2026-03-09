Operatives of the Ondo State Police Command, in a coordinated inter-agency raid on Sunday, arrested 99 suspects linked to various criminal activities across the state, including kidnapping, armed robbery, and cultism. In a Monday statement signed by the Ondo State Police Public Relations Officer, Ab...

Operatives of the Ondo State Police Command, in a coordinated inter-agency raid on Sunday, arrested 99 suspects linked to various criminal activities across the state, including kidnapping, armed robbery, and cultism.

In a Monday statement signed by the Ondo State Police Public Relations Officer, Abayomi Jimoh, the joint operation involves the Police Command in Ondo State, 32 Brigade Artillery of the Nigerian Army, and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ondo State Command.

He added that other security agencies like the Directorate of State Services (DSS) and the Ondo State Security Network Agency, Amotekun Corps, were also involved.

He said the intelligence-led operation targeted identified criminal hideouts, black spots, and flashpoints across several parts of the state known for criminal activities.

The police spokesperson said the coordinated operation resulted in the arrest of 99 suspects linked to offences such as armed robbery, burglary, theft, cultism, and other related crimes.

During the operation, several items suspected of having been used for criminal activities, as well as suspected stolen properties and other incriminating exhibits, were recovered from the suspects.

The arrested individuals are currently undergoing screening and profiling, while those found culpable will be charged in court accordingly.

The spokesperson said the State Commissioner of Police (CP), Adebowale Lawal, commended the professionalism, synergy, and commitment displayed by all participating security agencies during the operation.