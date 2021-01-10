The Police in Ondo State have arrested two persons in connection with the abduction of a couple, Mr. and Mrs. Gbenga Ibikunle in the State.

The couple were kidnapped by some suspected gunmen along Akure-Owo Expressway at Uso community.

They were travelling with their children from Ebonyi State to Akure on Tuesday after their traditional wedding.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Tee-Leo Ikoro, confirmed the development.

He said the crack detectives comprising the police, the military, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and Amotekun were already on top of the situation while investigations were ongoing.