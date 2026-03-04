Poland has expressed readiness to deepen diplomatic and economic relations with Nigeria as part of renewed efforts to strengthen cooperation between both countries....

The Ambassador of Poland to Nigeria, Michal Cygan, stated this at an Ambassadorial Forum titled “Diplomatic and Economic Relations Between Nigeria & Poland” held at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA), Lagos.

Addressing diplomats, academics, policy experts and members of the media, Cygan described bilateral relations, established in 1962, as historically friendly but not sufficiently intensive.

“They were always friendly and supportive, but not very intense. Honestly, we can tell it to ourselves that we have not been at all our most important strategic partners. And this is what we can try to change. This is my ambition to intensify these friendly and supportive relations,” he said.

The envoy traced the evolution of ties to the Cold War era, noting that although Poland was then part of the Eastern Bloc, it strongly supported African liberation movements and self-determination.

He said Poland remained proud of its legacy in backing decolonisation efforts across Africa, describing it as a positive chapter in its foreign policy history.

Reflecting on Poland’s transition after 1989 from a centrally planned socialist system to a democratic, market-driven economy, Cygan said the reform process was turbulent but transformative.

He recalled that in the 1980s Poland faced severe economic hardship, including food shortages, despite its agricultural capacity. In contrast, he noted that the country recorded about €50 billion in agro-export surplus last year.

“The same country in the 80s could not even feed its own population because of the mismanagement of the system,” he said, adding that sustained reforms anchored on clear objectives could yield long-term benefits.

According to him, Poland’s accession to the European Union ushered in a new phase of development, strengthening institutional capacity, improving technology adoption and expanding opportunities for global partnerships, including with African nations.

Cygan noted that Poland and Nigeria share democratic values and a commitment to market-based economies, which provide a solid foundation for enhanced cooperation.

Highlighting educational ties, he disclosed that more than 4,000 Nigerian students are currently studying in Poland, describing the development as a key driver of stronger people-to-people relations.

“To some extent, Poland was more exotic to Nigeria than Nigeria is to Poland,” he said, expressing optimism that academic and cultural exchanges would further deepen mutual understanding.

The ambassador stressed that Poland’s transformation was rooted not only in economic reforms but also in value-based and systemic changes that empowered citizens and communities.

“Before being pro-economics, we are ethical and intellectual human beings. It’s important for us to know not just what to do, but why we do it,” he said.

Cygan called for expanded collaboration in diplomacy, trade, technology and intercultural exchange, signalling Poland’s readiness to re-engage Nigeria in a more strategic and mutually beneficial manner.