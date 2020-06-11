Women groups in Kwara state are currently holding a protest against rape in the country.

The groups include the Federation of Muslim Women Associations in Nigeria (FOMWAN), Women Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria, National Council of Women Societies, Federation of Women Lawyers and Nigeria Association of Women Journalists.

They are all united in condemning rape in its entirety and want suspected rapists to be quickly tried and the guilty ones punished accordingly.

They reasoned that it is only when there are scapegoats that an end can be brought to rape in Nigeria.

The women who displayed emotions also appealed to parents to give proper home training to their children and wards