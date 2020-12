Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, his wife, Dolapo and the governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Friday paid condolence visit to the governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde on the loss of his mother, Chief Mrs. Abigail Makinde at the Oyo State Government House in Ibadan.

Mrs Abigail Makinde died on October 15 at the age of 81 years.