<strong><span class="css-901oao css-16my406 r-1qd0xha r-ad9z0x r-bcqeeo r-qvutc0">The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has\u00a0 received patriated artifacts, Ife Terra-Cotta head from the Kingdom of Netherland.<\/span><\/strong><!--more-->\r\n\r\nHe was joined by the minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama.\r\n\r\n<img class="alignnone size-medium wp-image-145235" src="https:\/\/www.tvcnews.tv\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/11\/Artefact-3-300x225.jpeg" alt="" width="300" height="225" \/> <img class="alignnone size-medium wp-image-145236" src="https:\/\/www.tvcnews.tv\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/11\/Artefact-300x225.jpeg" alt="" width="300" height="225" \/> <img class="alignnone size-medium wp-image-145237" src="https:\/\/www.tvcnews.tv\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/11\/Artefact2-300x225.jpeg" alt="" width="300" height="225" \/> <img class="alignnone size-medium wp-image-145238" src="https:\/\/www.tvcnews.tv\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/11\/Artefact34-300x225.jpeg" alt="" width="300" height="225" \/>