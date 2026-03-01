Iranians trooped out in millions at Tehran, Iran’s capital city, after the reported killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in the opening salvo of a massive attack by the United States and Israel. According to Aljazeerah, the mourners, who gathered on Sunday in Enghelab (Revolution) Squa...

Iranians trooped out in millions at Tehran, Iran’s capital city, after the reported killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in the opening salvo of a massive attack by the United States and Israel.

According to Aljazeerah, the mourners, who gathered on Sunday in Enghelab (Revolution) Square, dressed mostly in black and some crying, were waving Iranian flags and holding photos of Khamenei, as the US-Israeli attack continued into a second day.

Khamenei, Iran’s supreme leader since 1989, was killed as the two powers sought to overthrow the Iranian government.

Iranian state television confirmed Khamenei’s death early on Sunday, hours after US President Donald Trump announced the killing of the 86-year-old cleric he described as “one of the most evil people in history”.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) pledged “severe, decisive” punishment for Khamenei’s “murderers” in a statement.

The IRGC added that it would launch the “most ferocious” operation in history against Israel and US bases, which are located in Gulf countries that are already counting the cost of an unprecedented series of deadly Iranian strikes.

Trump threatened that any retaliation would lead to Iran being hit with a force that has “never been seen before”.

Trump wrote via official Truth social saying, “Iran just stated that they are going to hit very hard today, harder than they have ever hit before. They better not do that; however, if they do, we will hit them with a force that has never been seen before. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

Aljazeerah further reported that more explosions were heard in Doha, Dubai and Manama on Sunday, and warning sirens sounded in central Israel, with the Israeli military saying it was responding to Iranian missile fire.