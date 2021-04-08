<strong>Nigerian actress, singer, songwriter and humanitarian, Tonto Dikeh has been appointed as Ambassador For<!--more--> United Nations Rescue Services<\/strong>\r\n\r\nThe unveiling was done on Wednesday by the UN's Humanitarian and Rescue office on Wednesday.\r\n\r\n<img class="alignnone size-medium wp-image-159936" src="https:\/\/www.tvcnews.tv\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/Tonto-4-300x290.jpeg" alt="" width="300" height="290" \/> <img class="alignnone size-medium wp-image-159937" src="https:\/\/www.tvcnews.tv\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/Tonto-300x265.jpeg" alt="" width="300" height="265" \/>\r\n\r\n<img class="alignnone size-medium wp-image-159938" src="https:\/\/www.tvcnews.tv\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/Tonto2-300x184.jpeg" alt="" width="300" height="184" \/> <img class="alignnone size-medium wp-image-159939" src="https:\/\/www.tvcnews.tv\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/Tonto3-300x281.jpeg" alt="" width="300" height="281" \/>\r\n\r\n