The people of Gbaramatu Kingdom in Warri South-West local government area of Delta state want the federal government to restart the abandoned Gas Revolution Industrial Park in Ogidigben and a Deep Seaport Project in Gbaramatu.

The Ijaw-speaking oil producing communities staged a peaceful protest in Oporoza with a promise to shut down activities of all international companies in the area if their demands are not met.

Ikenna Amechi reports that the groundbreaking ceremony of the the twenty billion dollars Ogidigben Gas Revolution Industrial Park was done by former president Goodluck Jonathan in March 2015.

Designated as a tax free zone, the park is meant to have fertilizer, methanol, petrochemical and aluminum plants, but has has been abandoned just like the Deep Sea port in Gbaramatu, the Omadinor-Escravos coastal road and other projects.

The people converge on Oporoza for a peaceful protest over what they call abandonment of the projects.

Gbaramatu Kingdom is host to over eleven onshore and offshore Oil Fields and the International Oil Companies.

However, development seems far from these areas the natives feel their contribution to the national economy is not been appreciated.