The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has formally zoned its 2027 presidential ticket to the South, a move widely seen as an attempt to mend internal divisions and strengthen the party’s foothold in the region. Unlike the more flexible arrangement of 2023, when the presidential ticket was thrown open...

Unlike the more flexible arrangement of 2023, when the presidential ticket was thrown open, the party this time resolved—on the advice of its founding fathers—that its next presidential candidate must emerge from among eligible southerners. Multiple insiders confirmed that the decision was driven by consensus aimed at balancing interests and rebuilding trust.

In a related development, the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the PDP has also ratified Ambassador Umar Iliya Damagum as the party’s substantive National Chairman.

The endorsement, announced after a closed-door session at the PDP’s 102nd NEC meeting, brings to an end months of uncertainty during which Damagum served in an acting capacity amid internal leadership disputes.

According to party leaders, the confirmation of Damagum is expected to restore stability, provide organizational clarity, and give the PDP a firmer footing as it prepares for its forthcoming national convention, which has faced delays due to procedural hurdles.