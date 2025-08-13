The Peoples Democratic Party says it will not engage in any form of self-help or coercion to stop defections, stressing that membership of the party remains voluntary....

The party, however, warns that while entry and exit are open, it has zero tolerance for disloyalty and expects 100% commitment from its members.

Speaking on the issue, the PDP leadership said necessary action has already been taken at the highest decision-making levels to address concerns about loyalty and discipline.

They urged members to remain with the party, describing it as the only political platform capable of fulfilling their political aspirations, and warned that leaving would be a “voyage of no discovery.”