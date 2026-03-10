Following the Appeal Court judgment affirming the nullification of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Convention held in Ibadan, Oyo State, on November 15 and 16, 2025, the Board of the (BoT) of the party has fixed a meeting for tomorrow, Wednesday, March 11. According to a notice signed by...

According to a notice signed by the BoT Chairman, Senator Mao Ohuabunwa, the meeting will hold in Abuja, at 2pm.

“This serves to formally invite all members of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of our great party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to a meeting scheduled for Wednesday, March 11, 2026, at 2pm. Venue is 1, Sabo Ago Street, LifeCamp, Abuja.

“Note that this is the only BoT recognized as constituted by the Abdulrahman/Anyanwu led National Caretaker Working Committee (NCWC) pursuant to the Federal High Court decision and ratified by the Court of Appeal in Abuja.

“Kindly ignore any other notice purporting to call for a meeting of the BoT,” the notice read.

Senator Ohuabunwa, also said only duly notified BoT members will be accredited to attend the meeting, advising non BoT members to stay away from the venue.