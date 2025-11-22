The Senator representing Ondo South, Jimoh Ibrahim, has said Nigeria’s counter-insurgency efforts will remain limited unless citizens see themselves as active stakeholders in the fight against terror....

In a statement on Friday, Ibrahim, who holds a PhD in Modern War Studies, argued that patriotism expressed through trust, cooperation and collective vigilance is a more potent weapon than aggression in tackling identity-driven conflicts.

He maintained that the war against insurgency cannot be left to the military alone, noting that citizen commitment is as crucial as any tactical operation.

According to him, insurgents thrive on societal divisions, and only a united population can deny them the support they seek.

Ibrahim explained that modern warfare hinges heavily on Civil-Military Operations that build credibility and legitimacy within affected communities.

He said many communities ultimately determine whether terrorists gain sympathy or lose influence.“You cannot win a war when the people are not emotionally aligned with the mission of that war,” he said.

The senator warned that excessive force without engagement could alienate civilians and hand insurgents a ready-made narrative for recruitment and propaganda.

He added that global experience has shown that public trust is often more decisive than firepower.

He urged Nigerians to deepen their love for the country, saying patriotism strengthens national resilience against internal threats and foreign interference. Unity, he stressed, is not symbolic but strategic in counter-terror operations.

Ibrahim also cautioned citizens against taking the country’s relative stability for granted, insisting that insecurity grows where people detach themselves from national security efforts.

He listed intelligence sharing, vigilance and community support as critical tools in defeating terrorism.

Expressing optimism, the lawmaker said Nigeria would overcome its current challenges only if government, security agencies and citizens close ranks.”We shall overcome,” he said, “but only if we act together and put the country first.”