President Bola Tinubu has described the grand inauguration of Pope Leo XIV at St. Peter’s Square, as a profound symbol of unity in diversity, while reaffirming Nigeria’s commitment to interfaith dialogue and peaceful coexistence.

He said this shortly after the papal installation ceremony, and emphasised that Nigeria will continue to work to achieve peaceful coexistence.

The President was among several global leaders who attended the historic Mass, marking the beginning of Pope Leo XIV’s ministry as the head of the Catholic Church.

Also speaking in Vatican City, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Bianca Ojukwu, praised the President’s attendance as a meaningful show of solidarity with Nigeria’s Christian population.

The minister also pointed out the global importance of the new Pope’s mission, especially in areas of peace and conflict resolution.

On his part, Presidential aide Bayo Onanuga said the President Tinubu administration is committed to religious inclusion and interfaith harmony.