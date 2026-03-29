A moment of reconciliation was observed at the funeral of Hajiya Umma El-Rufai, where Islamic cleric Isa Ali Pantami was seen mediating between former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai and current Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani.

The gathering, attended by family, dignitaries, and well-wishers, provided an unexpected opportunity for a public display of dialogue and unity, as Pantami stood between the two politicians to facilitate interaction and calm tensions.

https://x.com/Hausaa_Fulanii/status/2038277423309959357?s=20

Eyewitnesses described the moment as a symbol of reconciliation and mutual respect, highlighting the role of religious and community leaders in fostering peace even amidst political differences.