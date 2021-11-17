Pandemonium in Akure as motorcyclists attack police station over killing of their colleague

Commercial motorcyclists are protesting the killing of a colleague by a police officer at Arakale area of Akure, the Ondo state capital.

The motorcyclists gathered at the A division police station and attacked officers on duty.

They smashed the fence and hurled stones at the building, as police officers and their families fled through the back gate.

Some policemen scaled the fence and ran away while others struggled to take their vehicles away from the barracks.

As the Okada riders demanded to see the officer who shot dead one of their comrades, bonfires were lit in front of the A Division.

It was gathered that a driver had knocked down and killed one okada rider and a cocoa merchant at Arakale area of Akure.

Both individuals died on the spot, prompting Okada riders to protest.

A police officer at a nearby filling station was believed to have fired shots in the air to frighten the protesters away, but one of the bullets struck and killed an Okada rider.

The policeman reportedly fled to the A Division for refuge and was pursued by the Okada riders.

One of the protesters said they want the killer policeman released to them.

Gunshots fired by the police angered the Okada riders who hauled stones and other objects into the building.

An eyewitness said many policemen scaled the fence and ran away.

Ondo Police spokesman, DSP Fumilayo Odunlami, said she was yet to be briefed about the incident