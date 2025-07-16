The Anambra State Police Command has recorded a series of major breakthroughs in its ongoing operations to dismantle criminal networks and improve public safety across the State....

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Command announced the arrest of Gospel Ozioma Nneto, alias “OZ,” a 31-year-old suspected leader of a proscribed armed separatist group.

Nneto was apprehended in the early hours of 15 July 2025 by operatives of the Rapid Response Squad.

Described as a notorious terrorist, kidnapper, and armed robber, Nneto reportedly confessed to serving as the group’s photographer, operating from a hideout known as “Mother Valley” in the Orsumohu-Orsu axis. He is currently in custody and undergoing further interrogation, while investigations continue to expose his network.

In a separate operation, police divisions in Nimo and Nteje, working in collaboration with local vigilante groups, rescued three kidnap victims from suspected armed hoodlums.

Weapons recovered during the operations include a pump-action gun and a dagger.

On the evening of 15 July, acting on credible intelligence, a joint security team conducted a targeted search of forested areas between Oraukwu and Nimo communities.

This led to the successful rescue of two female kidnap victims, who are receiving medical and psychological care before being reunited with their families.

Meanwhile, on 14 July, police operatives in Nteje responded to an attempted attack by two armed suspects.

A gun battle ensued, during which the operatives neutralised the assailants and recovered more weapons, including another pump-action gun, a dagger, and other incriminating items.

Commissioner of Police, CP Ikioye Orutugu, reaffirmed the Command’s determination to pursue all criminal elements and ensure the safety of residents and visitors across the state.

He commended the synergy between police units and local vigilante operatives, urging the public to continue sharing timely and credible information.

Efforts are ongoing to track down fleeing members of the criminal syndicates involved in the recent incidents.