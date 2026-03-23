Women in Management, Business and Public Service (WIMBIZ) has condemned the recent sexual assaults on women recorded during the Ozoro Festival held in Delta State, saying it reflects broader cultural and structural challenges across communities nationwide. The Delta State Government has directed security agencies to launch a full-scale investigation into…...

Women in Management, Business and Public Service (WIMBIZ) has condemned the recent sexual assaults on women recorded during the Ozoro Festival held in Delta State, saying it reflects broader cultural and structural challenges across communities nationwide.

The Delta State Government has directed security agencies to launch a full-scale investigation into allegations of harassment and sexual assault of women during the Ozoro Festival, condemning the reported incidents as unacceptable and barbaric.

Commissioner for Works (Rural Roads) and Public Information, Charles Aniagwu, in a statement issued Friday, said the state would not tolerate criminal acts carried out under the cover of cultural celebrations.

In a statement obtained by TVC News on Monday, WIMBIZ expressed that the acts of gender-based violence and sexual assault are unacceptable, stressing that the incident highlights the urgent need to protect the safety, dignity, and rights of women at all times.

WIMBIZ urges the National Assembly to fast-track the passage of the Gender and Equal Opportunities Bill, with an urgent need for long-term, structural measures to prevent gender-based violence.

The statement reads, “This incident is not isolated; it reflects broader cultural and structural challenges across communities nationwide. Ending violence against women requires collective responsibility. Government, community leaders, law enforcement agencies, and civil society must all work together to ensure that women can participate fully in all aspects of life without fear.

“We acknowledge the government’s call for the swift arrest and prosecution of all perpetrators, and WIMBIZ will continue to monitor developments and advocate for justice and accountability. Beyond punishment, this moment highlights the urgent need for long-term, structural measures to prevent gender-based violence, including the passage of the Gender and Equal Opportunities Bill by the National Assembly.”

The statement added, “Legal frameworks like these are critical to institutionalize protections, define penalties, and shift societal norms toward zero tolerance for gender-based violence.

“Cultural or social settings must never become grounds for abuse, and decisive action with zero tolerance for violence must be the standard.”