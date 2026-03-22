The House of Representatives Committee on Women Affairs and Social Development has expressed concern over the disturbing reports of the alleged rape and sexual assaults recorded during the ‘Ozoro Fertility Festival.’ In a statement on X, the Chairman of the committee, Kafilat Ogbara, a lawmaker representing Kosofe Federal Constituency, described…...

The House of Representatives Committee on Women Affairs and Social Development has expressed concern over the disturbing reports of the alleged rape and sexual assaults recorded during the ‘Ozoro Fertility Festival.’

In a statement on X, the Chairman of the committee, Kafilat Ogbara, a lawmaker representing Kosofe Federal Constituency, described the festival as a practice that promotes and enables sexual and gender-based violence, stressing that there’s no social justification for actions that undermine the safety and dignity of any individual.

The statement reads, “The House Committee on Women Affairs and Social Development expresses grave concern over the disturbing reports regarding the alleged ‘Ozoro Rape Festival.” Such an occurrence represents a profound violation of the fundamental human rights, dignity, and bodily integrity of women and girls, and stands in clear contravention of the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“At a time when President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has declared 2026 as the ‘Year of Families and Social Development,’ it is deeply troubling that women and girls are still subjected to such degrading practices. The family unit cannot thrive when women are unsafe, and no society can claim progress while its daughters are stripped of dignity in the name of tradition.”

The statement added, “As Chairman of the House Committee on Women’s Affairs and Social Development, I unequivocally condemn any act, event, or practice that promotes and enables sexual and gender-based violence. There can be no cultural, traditional, or social justification for actions that undermine the safety and dignity of any individual.”

Ogbara called on relevant law enforcement agencies, especially the Inspector General of Police @TunjiDisu1, to undertake an immediate, thorough, and impartial investigation into these appalling events.

She said, “All individuals found to be directly or indirectly involved as perpetrators, collaborators, or organisers must be identified and prosecuted in accordance with the full extent of the law. In particular, these acts constitute clear violations of the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act (VAPP Act), which criminalises rape, sexual harassment, and harmful traditional practices.”

The lawmaker further urged community leaders, traditional institutions, and civil society organisations to cooperate fully with authorities and to take a firm stand against any practice that threatens the rights and welfare of women and girls.

She emphasised that culture should be a source of pride, not oppression, noting that festivals must celebrate heritage without violating human rights.

“The House Committee on Women’s Affairs and Social Development will intensify efforts to strengthen enforcement of the VAPP Act, expand awareness campaigns, and ensure survivors of any form of gender based violence are provided confidential support, medical care, and counselling.

“We remain steadfast in our commitment to advancing policies and actions that protect women, promote justice, and strengthen accountability mechanisms across the country. We must collectively reaffirm our national values of dignity, equity, and respect for human life,” the statement concluded.