Oyo Police parade suspected kidnappers along Onigari-Lagos Ibadan expressway

The Oyo state police command has arrested suspected kidnappers along the Onigari axis of Lagos/Ibadan expressway.

The suspected criminals, a total of twelve, were paraded at the Eleyele Police Station in Ibadan.

The Commissioner of Police Oyo state command said the criminals were arrested after thorough investigations were conducted and they confessed to their crimes.

Some of them who spoke with newsmen said they were introduced into the act as errand boys and motorcycle riders.

One Ibrahim said he was offered a sum of ten thousand naira in what he described as his first operation, noting that his duty was to convey his accomplices to the venue of the kidnap.

Another suspect Isiaka Ibrahim said his friend introduced him into the business and didn’t tell him how much he would be paid until after the operation.

One of the victims said that he, his wife, and daughter were kidnapped and demanded a ransom of 15 million naira.

He said they later agreed to accept a sum of two million, seven hundred thousand.

Other suspected criminals paraded by the command were those alleged of armed robbery and a fake Army office.