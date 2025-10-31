The Oyo State Government has handed over the Certificate of Occupancy for 90 hectares of land to the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy for the construction of a dry port. The land, which is located at Moniya in Ibadan, was handed over by the Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Adebayo Lawal, to ...

The Oyo State Government has handed over the Certificate of Occupancy for 90 hectares of land to the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy for the construction of a dry port.

The land, which is located at Moniya in Ibadan, was handed over by the Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Adebayo Lawal, to a delegation led by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, Olorunfemi Oloruntola.

Speaking earlier at the Office of the Governor, the Deputy Governor, Adebayo Lawal, expressed optimism that the project, when completed, would boost the economy of the state, emphasising that party differences would not hinder development in Oyo State.

He urged the Federal Government to quickly put the land into use and commence the project on time, noting that several lands previously allocated to the Federal Government had been left abandoned.

In his response, the leader of the delegation commended the state government for releasing such a massive parcel of land for developmental purposes and promised that work would commence as soon as possible.

TVC previously reported that the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, has flagged off the Gateway Inland Dry Port situated in Kajola, Ewekoro Local Government Areas of Ogun state, South West geopolitical zone.

Speaking at the ceremony, Oyetola said that this would not only lay the foundation for key logistic hub, but would also create over 5,000 direct jobs, and 15,000 indirect jobs.