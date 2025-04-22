The Governor of Ekiti State, Biodun Oyebanji, has promised to work with the chairman of Efon local government area to provide access roads to tourist attraction centres in Efon Alaye.

Governor Oyebanji made the promise on Monday when he joined hundreds of tourists and fun seekers to wine and dine on the mountains of the community.

The get together is anchored on the Easter Celebrations and Governor Oyebanji is here, joined by other fun seekers to hike, wine and dine in the clouds of Efon Alaye mountain.

He wants residents to partner with the State government to develop the tourism potentials of Ekiti State and promised collaboration with the local government area to provide amenities.

Tourists and fun seekers commend the initiative of the State government and described the experience as mind blowing.

To the Director General of the State’s Tourism development board, Ekiti State is a land blessed with many tourist attraction sites and efforts are on to develop the sector through public, private partnership.

The event not only showcased Efon Alaye’s breathtaking landscapes but also highlighted the potential for tourism development in the area.

As the State continues to explore ways to boost its economy, Governor Oyebanji’s presence at this event sends a strong message about the importance of community-driven initiatives and sustainable tourism practices.