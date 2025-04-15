The management of King (Dr.) Saheed Osupa wishes to inform the general public that the legal action previously instituted against Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has been formally withdrawn on the instruction of Osupa himself.

The team clarified that the legal proceedings were initially initiated by Osupa’s management team in response to what was considered a grave violation of intellectual property rights and an unacceptable pattern of defamation and public misconduct.

Hence, the intention was not personal, but to set a precedent that would discourage unruly behavior and promote responsibility, especially among younger artists.

However, following heartfelt pleas from several prominent Nigerians—amongst whom are Alhaji Ahmad Lawal, CEO of Lahmad Concepts, and Saheed Ibile, CEO of Harmony Holdings Ltd, Alh. Fatai Lajero on behalf of Olufimo Royal Parliament, and Alh. Waheed Ogunsesan, National President Olufimo Fans Club.— and moved by Portable’s plight, following his inability to meet his bail conditions, Osupa gave a personal directive for the immediate withdrawal of the case.

The managment added that the decision is driven by compassion and the hope that this moment will serve as a turning point in Portable’s life and career, as Osupa believes that while accountability is essential, mercy, too, is a pillar of leadership.

He hopes that Portable will seize this opportunity for reflection, growth, and transformation.

As a condition of this withdrawal, Portable is expected to:

– Retract his statement implying Saheed Osupa should be held responsible if anything happens to him

– Confess to the falsehood of the public claim of his lawyer, Chief Bar. Isaac Adebayo, about holding Saheed Osupa’s leg begging for forgiveness, because contrary to this claim, Osupa did not even set his eyes on Portable

– Sign an undertaking to desist from cyberbullying, defamation, and character assassination henceforth.

If these conditions are not met, the case may be reinstated.

Osupa added that he remains committed to supporting a music industry built on respect, discipline, and mutual growth.

He continues to use his platform to guide and uplift the next generation of creatives.

He also thanked Fuji Music lovers worldwide, and well-meaning Nigerians who understood the legal move to protecting his image.