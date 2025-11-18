Former Special Adviser to ex-Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Alwan Hassan, on Tuesday publicly apologised to Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin, retracting claims that they received a $10 million bribe to block President Bola Tinubu’s nominee for Chairman of t...

Former Special Adviser to ex-Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Alwan Hassan, on Tuesday publicly apologised to Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin, retracting claims that they received a $10 million bribe to block President Bola Tinubu’s nominee for Chairman of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), Abdullahi Ramat.

Hassan’s apology comes a week after the Senate threatened legal action over the allegation, which had stirred controversy amid growing public scrutiny of appointments in the power sector, already criticised for tariff increases and frequent blackouts.

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja, Hassan explained that the dispute stemmed from his advocacy for Ramat’s confirmation, recalling how the nominee was screened and “strongly recommended” by the Senate Committee on Power” before his name mysteriously disappeared from the Order Paper.

Hassan admitted that in previous media interviews he made disparaging claims against the Senate leadership and repeated rumours about the alleged bribe, which he now says were based on “misleading conversations and false assumptions.”

He said, “I also referenced a claim alleging that they received $10 million in bribes to stall Ramat’s confirmation. That allegation came from conversations I had while trying to understand the issues. I have since come to realise that the claim was not only untrue, but unfair and uncharitable to both the National Assembly and its leadership.”

Hassan formally retracted the allegation and offered a public apology to the Senate, Akpabio, and Jibrin, urging lawmakers to “look beyond my recent excesses and revisit Ramat’s stalled appointment.”

“I therefore retract that statement fully and unreservedly, and I apologise to the National Assembly and its leadership for those accusations,” he added.

Last week, Senate spokesperson Yemi Adaramodu had dismissed Hassan’s claims, calling him “one innocuous Alwan Hassan” and “a hand-tool” for the nominee. Adaramodu stated that no bribe was offered or taken, noting that Ramat’s confirmation was deferred due to “public and private complaints” lodged against him.

“Many nominees have stepped down due to such public outcry. The case of Mr Ramat is not an exception,” Adaramodu said, adding that the Senate intended to compel Hassan to present evidence in court.

Hassan, however, said his actions were motivated by “passion and advocacy gone too far,” and thanked supporters who stood by him during his “recent engagement with the Nigerian Police Force.”

Ramat’s confirmation remains suspended as the Senate continues to review petitions and concerns surrounding his nomination.