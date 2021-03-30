Nigeria’s Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo will declare the 20th National Sports Festival open on the 6th of April.

This was confirmed by the Chairman, local Organising Committee and Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu who said the Osinbajo will be representing the President.

The sports festival has been scheduled to hold from the 2nd to 14th of April, in various venues in Benin City, Edo State, after several postponements caused by the Coronavirus pandemic.

Shaibu said the Games Village would open on the 2nd of April for athletes and officials while the Torch of Unity will arrive in Edo State on the 13th of April,