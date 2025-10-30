The Lagos State National Emergency Management Agency confirmed that a three-storey building undergoing demolition on Thursday killed one construction worker and injured eight others. This was disclosed in a Thursday statement signed by Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, the DG of LASEMA, made available to ...

The Lagos State National Emergency Management Agency confirmed that a three-storey building undergoing demolition on Thursday killed one construction worker and injured eight others.

This was disclosed in a Thursday statement signed by Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, the DG of LASEMA, made available to TVC on Thursday.

The statement reads, “Upon arrival of the Agency’s response team at the scene, it was observed that a three-storey building with a penthouse undergoing manual demolition was found to have collapsed, trapping some workers under the rubble.

“Information gathered from community members revealed that the building was undergoing a manual demolition before it collapsed, trapping the workers on site.”

It added, “Eight (8) adult males have been rescued alive, while an adult male was recovered dead from the rubble of the collapsed building.

“The rescued injured victims were administered first aid immediately by LASAMBUS and subsequently transported to Ajeromi General Hospital.”

According to the statement, the LASEMA team, alongside all other responders, embarked on a coordinated search of the incident scene to ensure the prompt rescue of victims trapped under the collapsed building.

TVC previously reported that tension rose in Lagos State as emergency responders, including personnel from the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, doubled down at the scene of a two-storey building collapse to rescue the occupants who were trapped inside.

According to Vanguard, the building had been previously marked as distressed, and occupants were warned to vacate before it eventually collapsed around 12:20 a.m. on Monday, at No. 54 Cole Street, Cemetery Bus Stop, Oyingbo, Lagos.