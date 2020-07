Members of the National Council of Women Societies (NCWS) in Ondo State have called for the reinstatement of the only female legislator in the Ondo state house of Assembly, honourable Favour Tomomewo.

Honourable Tomomewo was suspended alongside two lawmakers in the state house of assembly for gross misconduct last week.

The women group said the suspension of the female lawmaker came to them as a surprise.

They described her suspension as a big slap on all women in the state.