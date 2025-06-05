The Ondo State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal in Akure on Wednesday affirmed Lucky Aiyedatiwa of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the legitimate winner of the November 16 governorship election.

In a unanimous decision, the three-member panel, led by Justice Imelda Etiape and including Justices Daurabu Sikkam and Benson Ogubu, dismissed the petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate.

The Tribunal also dismissed the petitions filed by Action Alliance, Social Democratic Party and two other political parties.

The Tribunal determined that the petitioners failed to substantiate their claims of over-voting and upheld that Aiyedatiwa received the highest number of valid votes.

The panel also criticised the petitioners for their presentation of evidence, noting that it did not adequately support their allegations.