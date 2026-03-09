Three persons have reportedly been abducted by suspected gunmen at a farm settlement in Kajola, Ilu-Abo, in Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State....

Three persons have reportedly been abducted by suspected gunmen at a farm settlement in Kajola, Ilu-Abo, in Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State.

One of the victims has been identified as Joseph Kayode Aladesuyi, the Secretary of Okeluju Local Council Development Area (LCDA) in Akoko North-West Local Government Area.

Aladesuyi, a native of Irun-Akoko, is a politician and the Chief Executive Officer of JOTINA Farms.

A source said the armed kidnappers, believed to be about ten in number, invaded the farmland and allegedly shot the council official before whisking him away along with two other persons.

The incident was said to have occurred about five kilometres from the Akure Airport.

As of the time of filing this report, the Ondo State Command of the Nigeria Police Force had yet to release an official statement on the incident.