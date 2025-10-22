The Ondo State Government has reacted to a leaked security memo purportedly issued by the Department of State Services (DSS) warning of a possible terrorist attack in some parts of the State....

The Ondo State Government has reacted to a leaked security memo purportedly issued by the Department of State Services (DSS) warning of a possible terrorist attack in some parts of the State.

In a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Idowu Ajanaku, the government acknowledged awareness of the leaked memo, which was reportedly addressed to the 32 Artillery Brigade of the Nigerian Army in Akure.

Mr Ajanaku explained that the memo formed part of the routine intelligence-sharing process between security agencies and government authorities, designed to strengthen preventive security measures.

He assured residents that the government and relevant security agencies were already acting on the intelligence and taking proactive measures to ensure the safety of lives and property across the state.

The government also urged residents to remain calm but vigilant, and to promptly report any suspicious activity to the nearest security agency.

Governor Aiyedatiwa, according to the statement, has maintained close contact with security agencies and directed intensified surveillance, particularly in border communities, to keep Ondo among the safest states in Nigeria