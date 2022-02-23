Ondo Assembly lifts suspension imposed on Ifedore council chair Alex Oladimeji

The Ondo State House of Assembly has lifted the suspension order placed on the Chairman of Ifedore Local Government, Alex Oladimeji.

The removal of the suspension was announced by Olugbenga omole, the chairman of the House Committee on Information.

The council boss was suspended from office following a petition to the House, alleging him of gross misconduct amidst abuse of office.

His suspension was removed after the House ad-hoc Committee, which probed the Council Boss, Engineer Oladimeji, and was chaired by the Rt. Honourable Deputy Speaker, Samuel Aderoboye, presented its final report at the parliamentary assembly.

In the reviewed report, the Committee noted that allegations against Engineer Alex Oladimeji were more political than administrative.

The Committee noted that all grey areas of the allegations in the petition had been thrashed and found to be baseless.