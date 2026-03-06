The appointment was announced on Friday by the Presidency.

Omosehin described the appointment as a round peg in a round hole, saying Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim is a brilliant personality with the expertise that would enhance the operations of the international organization.

He noted that the performance of the senator, who, until his new appointment, represented Ondo Southern Senatorial District at the Senate, was impressive.

Omosehin, who runs empowerment programmes intermittently in Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State and environs, said Senator Jimoh Ibrahim initiated and sponsored bills on establishment of Federal Medical Centre, on Bitumen exploration and the most recent, extension of Ore Road to Igbokoda by the Federal Government, among others.

He noted that with the performances of Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim at the Senate, he would surely make unprecedented impact at the United Nations.

According to him, “The experiences of Senator Jimoh Ibrahim at the Senate would enhance his contributions to the operations of the United Nations.

“As a Permanent Representative, he would make unprecedented impact in the organization and outperform his predecessors.

“None of his predecessors possessed the academic qualities and legislative prowess he parades.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu would have identified all these qualities in him which informed his nomination and appointment.

“I, therefore, congratulate the senator of the federal republic on his new appointment. I wish him success.”