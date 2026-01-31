The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Olufemi Oluyede, has restated the commitment of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) to sustain peace-building and stabilisation efforts in Benue State and other parts of the country. General Oluyede gave the assurance in Abuja while receiving Benue State Gover...

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Olufemi Oluyede, has restated the commitment of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) to sustain peace-building and stabilisation efforts in Benue State and other parts of the country.

General Oluyede gave the assurance in Abuja while receiving Benue State Governor, Reverend Father Hyacinth Alia, who paid him a courtesy visit at the Defence Headquarters.

In a statement issued by the Director of Defence Information, Major General Samaila Uba, Governor Alia congratulated the CDS on his appointment and commended the military for its continued operations aimed at improving security in Benue State.

The governor said the sustained presence and commitment of the Armed Forces have strengthened public confidence and renewed hope for lasting peace, resulting in noticeable improvements in the state’s security environment.

He also reaffirmed the state government’s readiness to deepen collaboration with the Defence Headquarters to address lingering security challenges and consolidate peace in affected communities.

Governor Alia further appealed for additional military support for Benue State’s ongoing initiative encouraging non-state actors to surrender their weapons, noting that the programme remains crucial to long-term stability.

He drew attention to persistent security concerns in the Sankera axis, which includes Katsina-Ala, Zaki Biam and Logo local government areas.

In his response, General Oluyede expressed satisfaction with the gradual security improvements recorded in parts of the state, attributing the progress to enhanced cooperation among security agencies, traditional institutions, community leaders and the Benue State Government.

He said the improving situation underscores the fact that sustainable peace is achievable when all stakeholders work in unity with security forces, adding that consistent collaboration and trust can help restore full normalcy across affected areas in Benue and the country as a whole.

The CDS revealed plans to establish a structured engagement framework between the Armed Forces and the Benue State Government to strengthen coordination with local actors and consolidate existing security gains.

He also emphasised the importance of non-kinetic approaches, including rehabilitation and livelihood support for victims of violence and individuals who have been reintegrated into society. General Oluyede praised Benue State’s efforts in this area and urged the government to put in place long-term support mechanisms to prevent a relapse into criminality.

He assured the governor that the Armed Forces would continue to back initiatives focused on sustainable peace, reconciliation and socio-economic recovery in Benue State.