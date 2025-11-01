The Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Blue Economy, Mr. Oluwadamilola Emmanuel, has been appointed to the Board of Interferry, the global association representing the international ferry industry. With this, Mr Emmanuel made history as the first African to be appointed to the board. H...

The Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Blue Economy, Mr. Oluwadamilola Emmanuel, has been appointed to the Board of Interferry, the global association representing the international ferry industry.

With this, Mr Emmanuel made history as the first African to be appointed to the board.

His appointment was ratified during Interferry’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Sorrento, Italy, where six new directors were inducted to further broaden the organization’s global reach.

Experts say this milestone underscores Emmanuel’s dedication to advancing water transportation and promoting sustainable blue economy initiatives in Lagos and across Africa.