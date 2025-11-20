The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, will on Friday oversee the elevation of seven senior chiefs in the Otun Olubadan line as the ongoing restructuring of the Olubadan chieftaincy system continues....

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, will on Friday oversee the elevation of seven senior chiefs in the Otun Olubadan line as the ongoing restructuring of the Olubadan chieftaincy system continues.

The promotion ceremony is scheduled to hold at the Olubadan Palace in Oke Aremo, Ibadan.

According to the promotion list, Senior Chief Lekan Alabi will move from Maye Olubadan to Abese Olubadan, while Senior Chief Akin Fijabi will be elevated from Ekefa Olubadan to Maye Olubadan.

Senior Chief Saka Lapade will become the new Ekefa Olubadan. Former Senate Leader, Senior Chief Teslim Folarin, currently Aare Alaasa Olubadan, will be promoted to Agbaakin Olubadan.

Also on the list is Senior Chief Muibi Adewuyi, who will rise from Ikolaba Olubadan to Aare Alasa Olubadan, while Chief Raufu Delesolu is scheduled to take the position of Ikolaba Olubadan. Chief Hammed Lanihun will become Asaju Olubadan, moving up from Ayingun Olubadan.

The latest round of promotions follows the elevation of five members of the Olubadan-in-Council two weeks ago, a process triggered by the emergence of Oba Ladoja as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland.

The next phase of the exercise, expected in a fortnight, will allow the remaining nine chiefs in the Otun line to benefit from what has been described as a sweeping promotion process within the hierarchy.