He noted that White Cap Chiefs, members of the Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC), traditional rulers and members of the Lagos State Executive Council were part of the dignitaries who honoured the event.

Oba Ladoja also shared brief reflections on his long association with Lagos, recalling that he grew up in Surulere and worked in several parts of the state, including Apapa, Lagos Island and Ikoyi.

The Olubadan commended Governor Sanwo-Olu for what he described as the visible progress and development recorded by Lagos State under his administration.