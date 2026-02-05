The Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has received the Olubadan of Ibadanland, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja, ARUSA I, at the Lagos House.
The monarch said he was in Lagos to express gratitude to President Bola Tinubu, Governor Sanwo-Olu and the people of Lagos for the roles they played during his coronation.
He noted that White Cap Chiefs, members of the Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC), traditional rulers and members of the Lagos State Executive Council were part of the dignitaries who honoured the event.
Oba Ladoja also shared brief reflections on his long association with Lagos, recalling that he grew up in Surulere and worked in several parts of the state, including Apapa, Lagos Island and Ikoyi.
The Olubadan commended Governor Sanwo-Olu for what he described as the visible progress and development recorded by Lagos State under his administration.