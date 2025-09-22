Governor Monday Okpebholo has arrived in Glasgow, United Kingdom, to attend the 2025 Edo State Global Investment Summit, which is focused on fostering international collaboration under the theme: “Catalytic Partnerships: Global Funding & Local Impact.” The summit brings together key stakehol...

Governor Monday Okpebholo has arrived in Glasgow, United Kingdom, to attend the 2025 Edo State Global Investment Summit, which is focused on fostering international collaboration under the theme: “Catalytic Partnerships: Global Funding & Local Impact.”

The summit brings together key stakeholders, investors, and members of the Edo diaspora to explore investment opportunities and development strategies for the state.

The summit serves as a strategic platform by the Edo State Government to attract foreign direct investment, promote public-private partnerships, and highlight the state’s ongoing economic transformation and reform agenda to a global audience.

In a post on X, Governor Okpebholo wrote: “My arrival at the Edo State Global Investment Summit 2025 in Glasgow, U.K. With the theme ‘Catalytic Partnerships: Global Funding & Local Impact,’ it was good to meet with Edo sons and daughters in the diaspora, and to also engage with global partners as I shared Edo’s story of reforms, growth, and opportunities.”

He described the summit as a vital platform to strengthen ties with the diaspora community and promote Edo State’s economic reforms and growth trajectory to potential international investors.

In a follow up post on X, the Governor wrote: “At the Edo State Global Investment Summit in Glasgow, I shared my vision for a new Edo, a state built on innovation, transparency, and practical governance.

“Edo has always been a land of heritage and innovation. From our ancient bronze works to the creativity of our youth, resilience runs through our DNA. That is why Edo is open for business. We are not asking for charity; we are offering true partnerships.

“In just 8 months, we have renovated 68 schools, begun the 36km Gelegele road for our future seaport, and launched projects that touch health, infrastructure, and livelihoods. Because the future of Edo State is not something we wait for, it is something we create.

“This is my duty: not to sit in the office, but to move around, listen, and get the work done. Together, we are building an Edo where every naira counts, every person matters, and every promise becomes progress.”