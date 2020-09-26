Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa says the outbreak of the COVID-19 Pandemic has made the adoption and implementation of a viable and sustainable healthcare financing programme imperative in the country.

Governor Okowa said this at the 40th Annual General Meeting and Scientific Conference of the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors taking place at the Delta State University Teaching Hospital, Oghara.

Ikenna Amechi reports

A gathering of doctors at the Delta state University Teaching Hospital and the first time former governors and the incumbent are seen together in public because of their contribution to healthcare delivery in state and country.



Challenges posed by the virus pandemic are dominating among participants who believe that the gains made in Delta state should serve as model for the country.

For Governor Ifeanyi Okowa who was at the forefront of the National Health Act when he served as senator, it is time to further upscale healthcare delivery and financing in the 36 states of the country as the global health crisis has revealed a lot of gaps in health infrastructure and finance

The Delta state governor who stated that his administration had agreed to fund 80 per cent of training requirements in the Residency Training Act, was awarded an ambassador for State Health Tertiary Institutions in recognition of his outstanding contributions