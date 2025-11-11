Professor Obiora Okonkwo, former governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra State and Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of United Nigeria Airlines (UNA), has called on the Federal Government to extend single-digit credit facilities to local airline operators to enhance th...

Professor Obiora Okonkwo, former governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra State and Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of United Nigeria Airlines (UNA), has called on the Federal Government to extend single-digit credit facilities to local airline operators to enhance their competitiveness and contribute meaningfully to Nigeria’s drive for a $1 trillion economy.

Okonkwo made the appeal at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, during the inauguration of United Nigeria Airlines’ maiden international flight to Accra, Ghana.

The airline commenced operations on the route with a daily flight from Abuja to Accra and four weekly flights from Lagos to Accra.

Speaking at the event, Okonkwo emphasised that the aviation sector was indispensable to Nigeria’s economic transformation, describing transportation as “an enabler” of growth.

“A one trillion dollar economy can never be achieved without aviation. Transportation in any part of the world is an enabler. Without it, everything else is impaired,” he said.

The UNA boss lamented that multiple taxes and levies imposed on domestic airlines had made operations more challenging, urging government intervention through accessible funding.

“We don’t want free money. We only ask for single-digit loans for the aviation industry,” he added.

Representing the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo (SAN), the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr Ibrahim Khana, assured operators of the government’s commitment to policies that would enable the aviation industry to thrive and contribute significantly to national development.

In his goodwill message, Chairman of Air Peace, Barrister Allen Onyema, commended United Nigeria Airlines for expanding into the Accra route and called for unity among domestic carriers.

“The sky is big enough to accommodate all Nigerian airlines,” Onyema stated, reaffirming the commitment of members of the Spring Alliance to support one another.

The inaugural flight, operated with a CRJ-900 aircraft named after former Ghanaian President Flight Lieutenant Jerry John Rawlings, was received at Kotoka International Airport, Accra, with a ceremonial water salute.

Managing Director of Ghana Airports Company Limited, Yvonne Nana Afriyie Opare, described the development as a testament to growing confidence in Ghana’s aviation sector and a boost to regional connectivity.“With more airlines, there will be healthy competition that will create efficiency and enhance customer service,” she said.

The Rawlings family, represented by former Ghanaian Minister of Information, Hon. Fritz Baffour, expressed gratitude to United Nigeria Airlines for honouring the late Ghanaian leader, describing the gesture as a symbol of the enduring friendship between Nigeria and Ghana.