The Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, expressed satisfaction with the 2025 Forbes list of the 100 most powerful women in the world after she was ranked 92nd.

The list, published on the magazine’s website on Wednesday, recognises women who hold significant influence in business, politics, culture, and global leadership.

Okonjo-Iweala wrote, “Nice to make (for the eighth time) the @Forbes List of the 100 most powerful women of the world 2025 and to be on the cover of the magazine. With power comes responsibility!

“We are doing our best to fight for and reform the rules-based multilateral trading system, which the world needs to avoid a chaotic approach to world trade that would hurt the smallest and the least powerful countries.”

She added, “Congratulations to all my sisters on the list, and in particular my African sisters, HE Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, President of Namibia @SWAPOPRESIDENT, HE @SuminwaJudith, PM of DRC, Mpumi Madisa, CEO of Bidvest, @MoAbudu, CEO EbonyLife Group and HE @miaamormottley, PM of Barbados.”

The 22nd annual Forbes list of the World’s 100 Most Powerful Women was determined by four main metrics, including money, media, impact and spheres of influence.

They appear alongside world figures such as European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (No.1), European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde (No. 2), Japan’s first female prime minister, Sanae Takaichi (No. 3), Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum (No. 5), and Namibia’s Prime Minister Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah (No. 79).