The incoming Director General of the World Trade Organisation, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, on Friday expressed appreciation to all those who have made her emergence for the top job possible.

She emerged victorious after President Joe Biden threw his weight behind her candidature on Friday and South Korea withdrew its candidate from the race.

In her first response to the development on Friday, She said, “Grateful for the expression of support from the US today for DG WTO. Congratulations to Madam Yoo of Rep. Korea for a hard fought campaign.

Thank You President Muhammadu Buhari and all Nigerians for your unflinching support. Thank you friends. Love to my family.Glory to God.”